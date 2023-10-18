Late night fight outside Brantford bar leads to head injuries, suspect at large: police

Brantford police are looking for a suspect after they say a fight outside a bar resulted in head injuries for one man.

Officers were called to a downtown bar around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a fight between two men outside.

Police say a 39-year-old received lacerations to the back of his head and was taken to a Hamilton hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect was taken into custody after the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Brantford Police Service.