Kitchener

    Late night fight outside Brantford bar leads to head injuries, suspect at large: police

    Brantford police are looking for a suspect after they say a fight outside a bar resulted in head injuries for one man.

    Officers were called to a downtown bar around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a fight between two men outside.

    Police say a 39-year-old received lacerations to the back of his head and was taken to a Hamilton hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    No suspect was taken into custody after the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Brantford Police Service.

