KITCHENER -- It's crunch time for consumers as Christmas, a winter storm and a lockdown all loom.

There are only hours left now for people to stock up before they have to hunker down.

At Fairview Park Mall, it was quieter than a typical Christmas Eve, especially considering it's the last day to shop before Christmas and before stores have to shift to curb-side pickup on Boxing Day.

"I've never seen so little people in here," said one shopper.

Still, some shoppers found themselves at the mall picking up last-minute items.

Malls and non-essential businesses will have to close on Dec. 26 at 12:01 a.m., switching to curb-side pickup only until Jan. 23 because of a province-wide lockdown.

While people were encouraged to shop early and online this year, not everybody was able to find what they needed.

The shutdown also means that businesses can't be open for in-person shopping on one of the biggest retail days of the year, Boxing Day.