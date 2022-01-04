'Last hurrah': Restaurants get rid of inventory ahead of latest restrictions

Fridges are full at many local restaurants as business owners struggle to get rid of extra inventory ahead of the latest round of restrictions that will see indoor dining closed for at least three weeks.

The owner of Stacked Pancake and Breakfast House Waterloo, John Mouselimis, is worried most of the food his walk-in fridge will go bad in a matter of days.

“Our bacon or meats, or produce especially,” said Mouselimis. He said he will consider donating extra food.

“There are people in need out there and we're always open to that,” Mouselimis said.

Stacked offered $1 pancakes to all customers, in a bid to bring more people in on the last day of indoor dining before the restrictions are in effect starting Jan. 5.

“All you can do is have your hope and keep your head up and strive to get through this,” Mouselimis said.

Customers said they will miss eating in the restaurant.

“I like that I don’t have to cook and that it’s just a change of scenery,” said customer Keri Smith.

Some businesses had a feeling stricter restrictions would happen and started to plan ahead.

White Rabbit Public House and White Rabbit Hop House was closed to the public over the holidays with plans to reopen Jan. 7. They are opening for one night only, earlier than originally planned, on the last day of indoor dining, in the hopes to get some more sales in. The bar is offering drink specials for their 48 beers on tap.

“For $5 a pint. We’re doing all of our cans and bottles for $5 as well,” said Megh Forrester, the restaurant's general manager.

Reservations filled up quickly as the last night before restrictions is being promoted on social media.

“We have a lot of regulars coming out, anticipating a really fun sort of last hurrah kind of evening,” Forrester said.

Many restaurants and bars are grateful that take-out only will include beer and alcohol sales.

“We’re going to make the best of this. Like I said take out programs. Will still do growlers for sale for takeout and all of our canned beer as well,” Forrester said.