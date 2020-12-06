KITCHENER -- Sunday marked the last day for the facility in a parking lot on Glasgow Street near the intersection of Belmont Avenue.

Grand River Hospital is moving to the former Charles Street transit terminal on Monday and is scheduled to begin seeing new patients on Tuesday.

The site is designed to be a better environment for testing during winter months and to be able to expand the availability of testing.

“It increases access for people either by car or on foot,” said Lee Fairclough, president of St. Mary’s General Hospital. “It’ll also allow the ability to provide it through the winter.

“We know it’s been an outdoor testing centre and we wanted to be sure the staff would be able to work there through the winter, because we know we’re going to need ongoing testing through the winter.”

The criteria of who can get tested, however, remains the same.