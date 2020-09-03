KITCHENER -- Parents of students in Waterloo Catholic schools have until Friday to let the school board know if their children will return to the classroom this year.

Anyone who wasn't filled out a back-to-school survey is asked to contact their child's school by noon.

"In the busyness of summer, it is understandable that some parents missed completing the survey," a letter to parents from the school boards says in part. "We have made every effort to advertise the survey and personally contact all our families from whom we did not have a response after the survey closed."

The school board said it needs to know by the end of the week because the first day of school is approaching quickly. Some students are expected to be back in the classroom next week.

If the school board doesn't hear from parents, officials say they will assume that child is coming to school in-person. Those students won't be able to switch to virtual learning until after Thanksgiving, the school board says.