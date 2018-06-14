Featured
Laser light flashed in cockpit twice as plane attempted landing
Published Thursday, June 14, 2018 3:26PM EDT
A green laser light struck the cockpit of a passenger plane twice as it prepared to land at Region of Waterloo International Airport.
It happened to a Westjet flight from Calgary on the night of June 1.
According to a report submitted to Transport Canada, the light shined into the cockpit twice as the plane was making its final approach before landing.
The aircraft was able to land safely.