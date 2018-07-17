

CTV Kitchener





Larry Shepherd was 64 when he died in a multi-vehicle collision in the Municipality of West Perth on July 15.

His family says they don’t know what they’ll do without him.

Shepherd was riding his motorcycle when he was involved in the crash, something he had loved doing since he was a teenager.

That, at least, is assuring to his family.

“I have peace of mind knowing that when he did leave us, he was doing something he was passionate about,” said Tara Shepherd, his daughter-in-law.

Shepherd was a new great-grandfather and a military veteran of 23 years.

The collision happened at Perth Line 20 and Perth Road 164, southwest of Mitchell.

The investigation is still ongoing, and police are asking any of the several witnesses that were present to come forward.