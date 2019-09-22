There was no roar of the engines to be heard at a recent car rally in Cambridge.

Eco-friendly drivers rolled in on Saturday for the largest electric vehicle gathering in Southwestern Ontario.

Vehicle owner Suresh Venkatachalam was one of many in attendance discussing how going electric is, in part, about being environmentally aware.

“It’s not that when you produce electricity you don’t make an impact on the climate,” he said. “But it’s a lot lower than a gas engine.”

Other owners rave about saving 70 per cent on their fuel bill every month.

“I was burning about $200 a month in fuel,” said driver Mark Coughlan. “My Volt uses a total of $30 in electricity.”

A Tesla Model X could be seen at the gathering “dancing” and lighting up to the tune of “Wizards in Winter.” The pre-programmed perk comes with the $115,000 SUV.

The vehicle became more difficult to purchase in 2018 when the new provincial government cancelled electronic vehicle rebates worth about $14,000.

“With that gone, we have that surplus again and sometimes we have to pay to get it off our hands,” said Coughlan. “So it’s not a great plan.”

Since then, the federal government has created a $5,000 rebate, but only on cars up to $55,000.

Attendant Dan Singh owns a company that retrofits all makes into electric vehicles.

He says one vehicle maker is retrofitting above the rest.

“Porsche,” said Singh. “When they look at their engines that have failed they say, ‘why don’t we convert to the latest technology using an electric motor and lithium batteries?’ I think this is the future of transportation.”

A conversion costs roughly $25,000, which is about one quarter the price of the lone Jaguar I-Pace on display at the gathering.

“This is not a car you want to drive softy,” said Venkatachalam.

The Jaguar features 400 horsepower, as much torque as a Tesla, and is one of few available in Southwestern Ontario.

Electronic vehicle owners at the event say they are hopeful more rebates will be introduced into the federal campaign.

They’re also optimistic that automakers will start catching up to the demand and introduce more cost effective EVs.