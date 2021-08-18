Large police presence near Ottawa Street and Strasburg Road for investigation

Kitchener -

Waterloo regional police were in the area of Strasburg Road and Ottawa Street in Kitchener on Wednesday evening for an investigation.

In a tweet around 9:40 p.m., officials reported be a "large police presence" and asked residents to avoid the area.

Police cars could be seen in the Zehrs parking lot, with an area blocked off by police tape.

Police say there is no concern for public safety.

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.