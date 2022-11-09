Large police presence expected in Paris, Ont.

Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a reported robbery at a pharmacy in the north end of Paris, Ont.

According to a tweet from OPP, the investigation is on Grand River Street North near Trillium Way.

A spokesperson says a large police presence is expected in the area.

#BrantOPP are conducting an investigation in the north end of Paris on Grand River Street North near Trillium Way. Expect an increased police presence. Further details will be provided as they become available. @BrantCommunity ^cv pic.twitter.com/lkblekS7TQ — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) November 9, 2022

This is a developing story.