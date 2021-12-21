Large police presence at Kitchener motel for investigation

KITCHENER -

An assault investigation has garnered a large police presence in Kitchener.

Regional police tweeted at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday that they were on scene in the area of King Street East and Morgan Avenue.

Heavily armed officers with an armoured vehicle could be seen at Fairway Inn that morning, blocking the entrance. Officers remained at the scene on Tuesday afternoon.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

No details about the investigation have been released yet.

More to come.