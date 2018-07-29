

CTV Kitchener





It’s one of the largest outdoor dining experiences in Kitchener-Waterloo.

Lots of people were on hand for day two of the Serbian Food Festival, enjoying roasted lamb and pig, pastry dishes and cold drinks.

“It’s been one of the busiest festivals we’ve ever had,” says event organizer, Nino Orasanin.

“We traditionally get about 5,500 people that come out. I think we’ve definitely exceeded that this year,” he adds.

Orasanin attributes the increasing numbers to the quality of the food.

“People know how great the food is,” says Orasanin. “That’s why they keep coming back.”

People in attendance experienced the Serbian culture by dancing, listening to live music, and enjoying the fun activities for the kids.

“It’s not just a Serbian festival, it’s a community festival,” says Orasanin. “It’s great to be able to open our doors and share our culture with everyone.”