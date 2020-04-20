KITCHENER -- Security measures have been increased for Six Nations of the Grand River Territory after a large gathering has caused concern in the community.

The decision comes after it was reportedthat 25 cars were parked at a single house on Saturday night for a party.

Police are aware of the situation and following up, according to a news release.

The Six Nations Emergency Control Group says the new measures will further limit access to the territory.

Six Nations says their nine confirmed cases do not accurately reflect COVID-19’s impact in the territory, and physical distancing practices still need to be in place.

“Many Six Nations members do not reside within the Territory, yet have been impacted by this disease,” the release reads in part. “These people are not counted in Six Nations statistics due to their residence but the impact on First Nations people needs to be understood.”

The Emergency Control Group encourages residents to contact authorities if they notice unsafe or unlawful behaviour regarding physical distancing practices.