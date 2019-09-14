Featured
Large gun, ammunition seized from Waterloo home
Police found this gun in a Waterloo residence. (Courtesy: WRPS)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, September 14, 2019 1:46PM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police are trying to track down a man wanted in a weapons investigation.
On Thursday, officers conducted a search warrant at a residence on Moore Avenue in Waterloo.
That’s where they found a large gun and ammunition.
Police are now looking for 39-year-old man whom they have not named.
They say he’s facing several criminal charges including possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm while prohibited, and possession of stolen property.