Waterloo Regional Police are trying to track down a man wanted in a weapons investigation.

On Thursday, officers conducted a search warrant at a residence on Moore Avenue in Waterloo.

That’s where they found a large gun and ammunition.

Police are now looking for 39-year-old man whom they have not named.

They say he’s facing several criminal charges including possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm while prohibited, and possession of stolen property.