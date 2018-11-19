Featured
Large amount of drugs seized after stolen vehicle stopped
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is shown in Cambridge on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, November 19, 2018 10:58AM EST
Two people were arrested on several drug- and stolen property-related charges after a traffic stop.
According to police, members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service stopped a pickup truck with plates not authorized.
It happened on Nov. 17 at approximately 9:44 a.m. at the intersection of Weber Street East and Scott Street in Kitchener.
During the stop, police said it was learned that the vehicle had been stolen out of London.
A 32-year-old London male and a 43-year-old Brantford male were arrested for possession of stolen property over $5,000.
Upon further investigation, police said in a news release that they seized a “substantial quantity of suspected cocaine, heroin, crystal methamphetamine and hydromorphone.”
The Brantford male was subsequently charged with multiple counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.