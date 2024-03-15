'Language is culture': New display celebrates Indigenous languages in Waterloo Region

People visiting Waterloo Region headquarters in Kitchener will be greeted in a new way.

Just inside the doors of the Frederick Street building is a mural depicting 14 greetings in Indigenous languages.

Paula Whitlow, the region’s director of truth and reconciliation, says it is a project she has envisioned since she interviewed for the position.

“I didn’t know what it would look like, other than it would have Indigenous language on it,” she said.

“When I got here, because the region is made up of multiple Indigenous people, we started going through and looking to see the top eight to ten languages that existed in the region and using [Statistics Canada] as well as going out to the Indigenous communities themselves and asking them, ‘What language would you like to see represented?’”

The languages featured on the wall include Anishinaabemowin, Inuktitut, Mi’kmaq, Onedia, and Cree.

“Language is culture. When you lose your language, you lose your culture,” Whitlow explained.

“This is a continuation of the United Nations’ declaration on Indigenous languages. It’s the decade of Indigenous languages. So again, the region is just showcasing our part in helping that to survive,” she said.

Whitlow said she has spoken to some people who have been inspired to look into the Indigenous languages since the display was unveiled on Monday.

She hopes the initiative will spread to other organizations and businesses, and said work is being done to create a PDF version of the mural for others to use.