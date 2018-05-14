Featured
Lane closures expected on King Street during construction work
Construction is set to begin on Monday for the Uptown Waterloo Streetscape Project.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, May 14, 2018 7:37AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 14, 2018 7:38AM EDT
Construction work is scheduled to begin on Monday on the Uptown Waterloo Streetscape Project.
The city of Waterloo is installing new bike lanes, benches, and garbage cans along with some landscaping between Central and Erb Streets.
They are also warning motorists of potential lane closures during the work.
Officials say they will try to keep traffic moving through uptown but there is a possibility traffic will be diverted and reduced to one lane.
The city says they plan to stop work every day by 5 p.m. and fully open the road.
The construction project is expected to take six to eight weeks.