KITCHENER -- A driver has been taken to hospital after a transport truck carrying pigs rolled over on Highway 7/8.

Police tweeted about the crash near Nafziger Road just before 8 a.m. on Monday.

The pigs had to be off-loaded onto a new trailer and the highway had to be cleared before it would be reopened. Police said they expected that to take around two hours.

Cars were able to get through the closure but were delayed by the lane reduction.

Officials say the driver of the transport truck suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital. Police say that, to their knowledge, no pigs were injured in the rollover.

It's not yet clear what caused the rollover or whether any charges are expected.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.