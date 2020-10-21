KITCHENER -- The Land Back Camp has relocated to Waterloo Park.

The camp spent 122 days in Victoria Park in Kitchener. Organizers said they've moved to Waterloo Park for the health and safety of camp members heading into the winter months.

They also said they've achieved two of their goals in Kitchener -- waiving fees for Indigenous communities to host events in public spaces and creating an anti-racism time.

The campers hope to come to terms on similar arrangements with the region and the City of Waterloo.

"There's so much work to be done," organizer Amy Smoke said. "This is really a very beginning step in accessing our own lands."

The city said it will continue to work with and support the group.

"We need to respect the members of Land Back Camp and what they're trying to achieve and have that continuous dialogue," Waterloo mayor Dave Jaworsky said. "If anything, for the community, become more well-informed on our Indigenous heritage so that we can all move forward together."

Group organizers said they will continue their action as long as necessary.