Lancaster Street ramps to remain open following tie vote at regional

A regional council vote Wednesday night to close the Lancaster Street ramps to and from Highway 85 failed on a tie, meaning that the controversial highway interchange in Kitchener is staying open.

It is a contentious issue that saw Kitchener city council vote against closing the ramps but ultimately, the decision came down to the region. The ramps will remain open because regional councillors were split on the matter resulting in a tie vote.

Regional staff had recommended closing the ramps to improve driver safety on the expressway and to improve pedestrian cyclist safety on Lancaster.

It was a plan that had drawn criticism from residents and business owners who argued the ramps are too important. They believe closing them would cause traffic congestion.

The issue brought out delegates on both sides during Wednesday evening’s meeting.

“Saying I and my extended family have concerns about closing the Lancaster ramps would be putting it mildly. It seems some are using safety issues and a lack of use of the ramps as a way to perpetuate their cycling agenda,” said a delegate during the meeting.

“I, as a confident cyclist, don’t like cycling down that stretch of road,” countered another. “I will do everything I can to avoid it.”

Earlier this month, Kitchener city council voted not to endorse the closure. On Wednesday, in his regional council seat, Kitchener’s mayor once again fought to keep them open saying he’s heard from those who live and work in the area and do not want the plan to go ahead.

Meantime, the mayor of Waterloo was in favour of shutting down the ramps, saying it’s key to redevelopment in the neighbouring municipality.

“This project is really important to the City of Waterloo in the redevelopment of both Erbs Street and Bridgeport Street,” said Waterloo Mayor Dorothy McCabe.

“In our city council’s view, this is going to be harmful to our community,” said Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic. “We’ve heard from many businesses [that] this will cause challenges to an area that continues to have both manufacturing, retail, that’s trying to rejuvenate and so on.”

It came down to a tie vote with eight councillors voting in favour of closing the ramps, and eight voting against.

That means nothing will change and the ramps will remain open to vehicles as they are now.