

CTV Kitchener





Residents say their streets have been neglected since the regional ice event on Feb. 6.

People living on Copper Leaf Street in Kitchener claim it hasn’t been salted in nearly two weeks. One resident says her complaints to the City of Kitchener have been to no avail.

“We’re told within 24 hours to clear our sidewalks, and so why can't the city do this within 24 hours?” said Ruth Neff. “I know there's lot of streets but still, it's not fair.”

A blanket of snow currently lies on top of the street, but residents say you can still feel the ruts, which create hazardous driving and walking conditions.

Neff adds that city workers told her on Saturday they’ll “get there when we can”. The City of Kitchener told CTV Kitchener they are looking into the matter.