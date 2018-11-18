

CTV Kitchener





The KW Titans tipped off their third season Sunday afternoon against the Sudbury Five.

After finishing at the bottom of the National Basketball League of Canada last season with an 8-32 record the club is hoping to have a better result this year.

With Cavell Johnson as the new head coach and only six returning players, the Titans have a new look.

The game was close throughout giving the fans something to cheer about.

However, the Titans ultimately lost 115-112.

Their next game is against the Windsor Express at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on Thursday.

With reporting from Leighanne Evans