The KW Titans tipped off their third season Sunday afternoon against the Sudbury Five.

After finishing at the bottom of the National Basketball League of Canada last season with an 8-32 record the club is hoping to have a better result this year.

With Cavell Johnson as the new head coach and only six returning players, the Titans have a new look.

The game was close throughout giving the fans something to cheer about.

However, the Titans ultimately lost 115-112.

Their next game is against the Windsor Express at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on Thursday.

With reporting from Leighanne Evans