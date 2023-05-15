KW Titans season ends with playoff loss to London Lightning

The KW Titans season has come to an end after the team fell 94-89 to the London Lightning.

The two tipped off game four of the best-of-five playoff series at The Aud on Sunday.

The Lightning were leading 43-36 at the half, but the Titans fought back to tie up the game, and were only trailing by two and the end of the third quarter. However, a fourth quarter rally for the home team wasn't in the books.

"I think what makes ups proud is to watch them grow over the season," said one fan in attendance. "We got to see so much growth, and to play it nice and clean and bring the heart and end it on a positive note, we are so proud of the Titans."

The Titans tweeted after the game that "they didn't get the result they wanted, but know they left everything on the court."

They also thanked fans and everyone who supported them this season.

Didn’t get the result we wanted but at least we know we left everything on the court tonight. Thank you to our fans and everyone who has supported us this season 💙🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/SQ3pMv2b9u — KW Titans (@kw_titans) May 15, 2023

"We can't say enough about our players," said co-owner David Schooley. "They are just the best group that we could imagine. They just played their hearts out this season.

"We can't wait to see what happens in season seven."

London now advances to the NBL Canada Final where they'll face either the Sudbury Five or Windsor Express.