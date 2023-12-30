KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • KW Titans kick off season in new Basketball Super League

    The KW Titans warming up before their season opener at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium The KW Titans warming up before their season opener at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium

    It’s a fresh start for the KW Titans in season seven.

    The local basketball team is taking on the Sudbury Five on Saturday at the Aud to kick off the regular season.

    “This is our first game in the Basketball Super Leauge, which is the international league we joined this year,” said Titans owner David Schooley. “It’s the inaugural year for the league. For our attendance tonight, we surpassed our best game at lunchtime today from last season, so we expect one of the largest crowds we’ve had in the last few years for sure.”

    In April, the Titans committed to joining The Basketball Super League, which will see teams of Canada’s National Basketball League square off against squads in the states.

