KW Titans giving away youth tickets in exchange for food bank donations

The KW Titans have teamed up with YMCA of the Three Rivers to give away 5,000 youth tickets this weekend in exchange for food bank donations.

It’s all part of the Five-City Food Bank Challenge on Saturday.

At 9 a.m., K-W Titans coaches and players are expected to visit YMCA locations in Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph and Stratford, to collect non-perishable food and funds for the local food bank. That’s when a free KW Titans youth ticket voucher will be given for each donation.

“It’s exciting to see five cities unite to fight hunger at a time when the need has never been greater. The YMCA of Three Rivers is a unique and ideal partner, bringing together cities, food banks, families and the KW Titans,” KW Titans CEO David Schooley said in a news release.

Vouchers are valued at $27 each and can be redeemed at the Kitchener Aud box office to go to any KW Titans regular season home game from Dec. 30 to May 1, 2024.

Each YMCA location will have 1,000 vouchers to give out and it’s limited to one per family.

All five mayors or acting mayors from the five cities said it’s a great initiative for a good cause.

“Supporting the food banks with the partnership between the YMCA of Three Rivers and the KW Titans is a wonderful way to nourish our community's well-being. Every donation ensures that families facing food insecurity receive the support they need, fostering a stronger, more resilient community,” said Stratford Deputy Mayor Harjinder Nijjar.