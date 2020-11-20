KITCHENER -- In a year of so many changes, the KW Symphony says they are still standing strong.

Board members heard about their fiscal year that ended in July during their annual meeting Thursday night.

Ticket sales were down almost 50 per cent over the previous year largely due to the pandemic.

However, the organization managed to pay off all its outstanding debt and record a surplus for a fifth year in a row.

Officials credit this to government support and being able to find new ways to engage with audiences.

“In the period until the end of the financial year, there were more events, more audiences, and more connections than we probably would have gotten with live events during the same period,” said executive director Andrew Bennett.

The KW Symphony hopes to keep finding ways to connect with audiences virtually in the months to come.