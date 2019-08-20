

CTV Kitchener





The KW Rangers were on hand Tuesday to help regional police with a special mission.

It was part of the second annual Backpack Challenge.

The program aims to collect backpacks, lunch bags and school supplies to help students in need.

On Monday night, the KW Rangers donated more than 30 backpacks to the cause.

"I really felt good about it because you get to realize how people don't have as much as you had when you were that age, so it really felt good to help them out," explains Madi Oliver.

Last year, the Waterloo Regional Police Service collected 1,400 backpacks and more than $4,500 in gift cards.

The challenge runs until Wednesday, when all the backpacks will be donated to community organizations around the region.