WATERLOO – The poppy: a symbol of remembrance to honour those who died fighting for the freedom we have today.

The KW Poppy Campaign kicked off on Friday afternoon, beginning with a ceremony in Waterloo.

That included a changing of the flag as the words "Lest We Forget" were raised up.

Hundreds of poppies will be handed out at shopping malls, grocery stores and schools.

The poppy traces back to the First World War when poppies grew over the graves of soldiers.

Out of respect for the fallen, it's worn until Remembrance Day on Nov. 11.

Here's some proper poppy etiquette:

- Avoid pinning them through the centre

- Try not to use a flag as the centre – the Legion has authorized centres

- Wear them on the left side, not the right

- Don't pin your poppy to your hat

For people who aren't comfortable using a pin, authorized sticker poppies can substitute as a symbol of remembrance.

Those are an especially good option for children.