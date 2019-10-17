Featured
KW Oktoberfest raises almost 70,000 meals for the food bank
The numbers also show there is an increase in overall trends of seniors and children using food banks. (file image)
Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, October 17, 2019 2:09PM EDT
KITCHENER – The Food Bank of Waterloo Region got some much-needed help from Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest this year.
The Onkel Hans Food Drive helped raise 67,896 meals for the food bank.
"We are so proud of Kitchener-Waterloo for opening up both their hearts and their wallets for The Food Bank of Waterloo Region," Oktoberfest's executive director Alfred Lowrick says in a news release.
The donations came from the Thanksgiving Day Parade, online donations and a few other events.
Those meals are expected to feed 34,552 people in the region, the news release says.
"For many, Thanksgiving means sharing a feast with family and friends but some of our neighbours are not so fortunate," says Food Bank CEO Wendi Campbell.
The Onkel Hans Food Drive has helped give over a million meals at emergency shelters, food hampers and community meal programs.