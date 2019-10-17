

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – The Food Bank of Waterloo Region got some much-needed help from Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest this year.

The Onkel Hans Food Drive helped raise 67,896 meals for the food bank.

"We are so proud of Kitchener-Waterloo for opening up both their hearts and their wallets for The Food Bank of Waterloo Region," Oktoberfest's executive director Alfred Lowrick says in a news release.

The donations came from the Thanksgiving Day Parade, online donations and a few other events.

Those meals are expected to feed 34,552 people in the region, the news release says.

"For many, Thanksgiving means sharing a feast with family and friends but some of our neighbours are not so fortunate," says Food Bank CEO Wendi Campbell.

The Onkel Hans Food Drive has helped give over a million meals at emergency shelters, food hampers and community meal programs.