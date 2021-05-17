KITCHENER -- The KW Oktoberfest office in downtown Kitchener is getting a facelift through a joint redevelopment venture, the festival announced in a release on Monday.

The building at 17 Benton St. will be purchased by Hans Haus Inc. as part of a joint project between Woodhouse Group and mortgage firm Brightpath Capital Corporation.

According to a release, the plan is to reveal more of the building’s century-old brick and beam character.

Brightpath will occupy offices on the second and third floors, while the main floor and basement will be renovated for a restaurant or retail space.

Construction is set to begin in early June, with occupancy expected early next year.

Meanwhile, KW Oktoberfest will move its headquarters to 2 King Street West in Kitchener, the former BMO building.

“It’s welcome news that this recognizable property in downtown Kitchener is being renovated and redeveloped to serve the community and its tenants in new ways,” said Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic in the release.

The change comes as the 53-year-old festival prepares for its second year of virtual programming amid the pandemic.

This year’s festival will run from Sept. 24 to Oct. 11.