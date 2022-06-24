KW Multicultural Festival returns in-person for 55th year

The Kitchener-Waterloo Multicultural Festival is returning to Victoria Park in Kitchener this weekend for the first time in three years.

In the previous two years, the festival was forced to pivot online, with 2019 being the last year the festival was held in-person.

“It’s fantastic to be back,” said Mac Summers, with the KW Multicultural Festival.

This year will be the 55th year the festival has taken place.

“We’re just trying to deliver the same great festival,” said Summers.

One of the largest of its kind in Canada, it annually draws upwards of 40,000 people over its two-day run.

The festival, which remains free, relies on a number of volunteers to ensure it runs smoothly.

“Hundreds and hundreds of volunteer hours, not only on the part of our organization, the Kitchener-Waterloo Multicultural Centre, but all the volunteers who come out specifically for the festival, the community groups, their own volunteers who are manning the food tents,” said Summers. “These are all different community associations who are doing their own fundraising.”

JUNO AWARD-WINNING ARTISTS SET TO PERFORM

In addition to community performers, a number of Juno-winning artists are slated to perform over the two days.

Headliners include Juno-nominated acts Battle of Santiago, multi-award-winning band Twin Flames and K-W artist Rufus John.

“People are so delighted that we are able to be back in the park, and we are to. We’re fortunate that city and public health thing just sort of worked out, and we’re finally back where we don’t have to worry about how many people can be here,” said Summers.

The festival will run on Saturday and Sunday from noon until 6 p.m. on both days.

A full list of performers and food vendors that will be at the festival is available here. https://kwmulticultural.ca/festival