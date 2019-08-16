

Spencer Turcotte , CTV Kitchener





The Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society is looking for the owner of 10 abandoned puppies.

The agency says the puppies were found together near the BMX bike section in McLennan Park last Friday.

The puppies were just days old and are believed to be a large mixed breed.

The Humane Society says that without a mother to nurse the puppies, they will need regular bottle feeding.

The puppies have been placed into foster care.

If anyone has information about who owns a dog that recently had puppies, or knows who may have abandoned this litter, the agency is asking people to contact the society.