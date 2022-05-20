KW Glee returns to the stage for first time in more than two years

Kitchener's Conrad Centre for the Performing Arts was packed for a performance over two years in the making.

The young stars of KW Glee took to the stage for the first time since the pandemic began on Thursday night.

"I think there's a real mix of emotion and excitement," said Amanda Kind, the artistic director of KW Glee. "The kids are a little bit nervous, more than they would normally have been because they haven't done this in a while, but they're also hugely emotional.

"There's been quite a number of tears backstage, even I'm getting choked up now, it's just so tricky to think of how much we love this and how much we've missed this and how much we've proven over the last two years that arts are vital to mental health."

The youth pop rock choir is made up of just over 100 participants aged 12-20 and has been a fixture on stages around southwestern Ontario since 2010.

Rehearsals for the series of show began in mid-February and ranged from two to seven hours per week.

Many of KW Glee's alumni have gone on to careers in the performing arts.

The choir will be performing again in the evening over the course of the weekend, with matinee shows on Saturday and Sunday as well.