KW Glee preparing for concerts with KW Symphony

KW Glee was wrapped up rehearsals ahead of a big series of concert.

The youth pop choir will perform a pair of concerts with the KW Symphony at Centre in the Square this week.

"It's completely different to be on stage in front of everybody," said performer Mady Masojc. "It's a lot more exhilarating, and coming back to it now is a little nerve-wracking, especially with the symphony."

The shows were originally scheduled for 2021, but pushed back because of pandemic restrictions.

"It's really nice to have people be able to come see the shows and see what we're doing outside of the Zoom performances," said performer Ronan Hayes.

The concerts will take place Tuesday and Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m.