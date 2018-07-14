

CTV Kitchener





Victoria Park heard music from around the world on July 14 and 15.

The Kultrún World Music Festival, which labels itself as Kitchener-Waterloo’s largest outdoor dance party, is a free event that features music from all over the globe.

Neruda Arts, a nonprofit world music presenter, hosts the annual event.

Attendees were also able to enjoy vendors and food vendors, as well as different workshops that took place throughout the weekend.

The event took place in Victoria Park’s clock tower field from noon until 11:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.