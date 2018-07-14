Featured
Kultrun World Music Festival takes over Victoria Park's clocktower field
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, July 14, 2018 4:35PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 14, 2018 7:33PM EDT
Victoria Park heard music from around the world on July 14 and 15.
The Kultrún World Music Festival, which labels itself as Kitchener-Waterloo’s largest outdoor dance party, is a free event that features music from all over the globe.
Neruda Arts, a nonprofit world music presenter, hosts the annual event.
Attendees were also able to enjoy vendors and food vendors, as well as different workshops that took place throughout the weekend.
The event took place in Victoria Park’s clock tower field from noon until 11:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.