KITCHENER -- The Kitchener Public Library says approximately 100 of its employees have been issued a temporary leave-of-absence.

They say the affected staff members are casual, part-time and full-time workers.

However they do stress that no one has been laid off and all employees will still have their jobs once KPL locations are permitted to reopen.

“These are extremely difficult times and we are doing our best to provide meaningful work to those who can work from home and contribute to our new virtual program and service reality,” said CEO Mary Chevreau in an email to CTV News. “We look forward to bringing everyone back to work as soon as this crisis is over and the library can re-open.”

The announcement comes on the same day as the City of Kitchener’s decision to put 842 of its workers on temporarily leave.

That number does not include the leave-of-absences at the KPL.