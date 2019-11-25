Featured
Knives seized after police pull over suspected stolen vehicle
Regional Police seized several weapons and Canadian currency after the pulled over a suspected stolen vehicle. (Photo: WRPS) (Nov. 25, 2019)
Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, November 25, 2019 8:28AM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 25, 2019 8:37AM EST
KITCHENER – A man is facing numerous charges after police pulled over a suspected stolen vehicle.
Regional Police say they spotted the vehicle on Highland Road in Kitchener on Saturday.
Officers reportedly seized a prohibited weapon while investigating the vehicle.
Three additional knives were also located as well as a large sum of Canadian currency.