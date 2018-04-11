

CTV Kitchener





A man was robbed of his wallet and necklace at knifepoint in Waterloo, police say.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, the robbery occurred around 11 p.m. Monday on Spruce Street.

Police are looking for two male suspects in connection with the robbery.

One is described as being 6’1” or 6’2” and skinny, with short hair and a goatee, and was seen wearing a blue and dark pink spring jacket.

The other suspect is said to be 5’8” and was wearing glasses, a dark sweatshirt with blue and grey lettering, and white running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.