Knifepoint robbery at Kitchener restaurant leads to car chase: WRPS

An armed robbery at a Kitchener restaurant led to a dramatic chain of events.

According to Waterloo regional police, a man armed with a knife demanded money from an employee at a restaurant at 600 Fairway Road South around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The man allegedly stole a nearby rental vehicle that was idling, sped off from officers on King Street, and blew through a number of traffic lights.

The vehicle was later spotted in the Hespeler area when it hit a dump truck and continued to evade police.

Police were eventually able to catch the driver.

A 27-year-old Waterloo man is facing a number of charges, including two counts of robbery with a weapon, theft of a motor vehicle, and dangerous driving.