Knife reportedly taken out during Cambridge robbery

Waterloo regional police are investigating a robbery in Cambridge they say involved a knife being brandished.

Officers were first called to Simcoe Street and Ainslie Street North around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13.

The victim was assaulted by two people, had property taken, and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Police believe the victim and suspects are known to each other.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.