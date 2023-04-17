Knife pulled during neighbour dispute: Guelph police

A Guelph man is facing weapons charges after police say a knife was pulled during a neighbour dispute on Sunday.

Police were called to an address near Pine Ridge Drive and Periwinkle Way in Guelph at around 5:40 p.m., according to a media release from Guelph police. Police said a man confronted a neighbour who was pouring something into a sewer drain. Police believe the pair got into a verbal altercation, during which a butterfly-style knife was brandished.

The man was located by police and arrested. The 19-year-old is charged with assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and unauthorized possession of a weapon. He is expected to appear in court in June.