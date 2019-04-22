Featured
Knife pulled at Guelph bar
Published Monday, April 22, 2019
Police in Guelph arrested a man after he allegedly pulled a knife during an altercation at a bar.
It happened Sunday evening around 7:00 p.m. at an establishment on Victoria Road South.
Police say an argument broke out while watching sports, when one man pulled a knife.
No one was injured in the incident.
A 50-year-old man has been arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon.