Knife brandished in robbery at Waterloo business: WRPS

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating an alleged robbery at a Waterloo business, in the area of King Street North.

On Monday at around 8:10 p.m., police responded to a report of a robbery.

An unknown man brandished a knife towards an employee, according to WRPS. Police say the suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of merchandise.

Police say no physical injuries were sustained.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 35-years-old, 5’8”, with an average build and dark hair.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.