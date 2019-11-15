

Tony Grace, CTV Kitchener





As colder weather sets in, a group of volunteers spread out into downtown Kitchener on Friday night, handing out supplies and warm weather gear for the region’s vulnerable population.

Members of the United Steelworkers Union Local 838 Women’s Committee gathered at Carl Zehr Square in front of Kitchener City Hall with 40 knapsacks filled with supplies purchased for those who don’t have a place to call home.

Those supplies included hats, mitts, scarves, gloves, socks, deodorant, shampoo, and gift cards, among other things.

“I just feel that it’s terrible to have homeless people trying to survive on the streets, so we’re trying to do a little bit to help them”, said Carmel Schieckoff of the United Steelworkers Union Local 838.

The group also handed out donated coats, and blankets.

“Just anything we can do to provide them with a little bit of comfort”.

This isn’t the first time the committee has embarked on an effort like this, but at first, their efforts were targeting vulnerable residents of northern communities.

“A few years ago, we helped families up in Nunavut. So, this year we decided we wanted to help people in our own city”, Schieckoff added.

Schieckoff says the money used to purchase the knapsack supplies was raised through a series of 50/50 draws.

The goal is simple, she says: hoping to inspire others to do something to help the less fortunate in their own community.

“We’re going to do this continually now”, she said.

Schieckoff adds that any supplies left over after tonight’s initiative and future initiatives will be donated to a local shelter.