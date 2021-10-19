Kittens found abandoned in metal scrap bin by Hagersville business: OPP

Kittens found abandoned in Hagersville (Supplied: OPP) Kittens found abandoned in Hagersville (Supplied: OPP)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver