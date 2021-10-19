Kittens found abandoned in metal scrap bin by Hagersville business: OPP

KITCHENER -

Provincial police are investigating an animal cruelty incident after five kittens were found abandoned in a metal scrap bin beside a Hagersville business.

Police say a passerby was walking on John Street around 7 p.m. Monday when they heard the sound of kittens crying. The person was able to rescue two kittens from a bucket of water and three kittens from inside the bin. One kitten was found dead in the water bucket.

Officials say the kittens are now with a rescue organization.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.