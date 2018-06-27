

CTV Kitchener





A kitten was injured when it was thrown out of a moving vehicle.

The incident brought police officers to a section of Queensway West in Simcoe around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Norfolk County OPP, the animal was thrown from the vehicle as it travelled on westbound on Queensway between Elizabeth Road and North Main Street.

Another driver stopped, picked the kitten up and took it to a veterinarian. After its injuries were diagnosed, it was allowed to leave with the driver who picked it up.

Police say they have the licence plate number of the vehicle out of which the kitten was thrown and will be “following up” with its owner.