KITCHENER -- A small kitten that was allegedly thrown out of a vehicle is now on the road to recovery thanks to the quick thinking of a passerby.

Ty Henry was driving along Wellington Road 12 near the Conestogo River when he spotted something that made him turn and investigate.

The kitten he found had her eye nearly swollen shut and her belly bloated.

“It was definitely startled, it tried to run off a little bit but it wasn't, obviously wouldn't survive out here so I went, ran after it and was able to grab it,” said Henry. “The vet said that it definitely had facial damage road rash from being probably thrown out of a vehicle.”

He called his mother Shannon Henry for help, and the family made sure to take care of the kitten.

“I cleaned its face up, we put some food in a dish, wet it down for it because it is small and it started eating right away, it was pretty hungry,” said Shannon.

Now, the kitten is in the hands of Molly Tytaneck, owner of ‘The Spawt’ Animal Boarding and Rescue.

When the kitten was found, she had a tick, worms, was malnourished, believed to be four to five weeks old, and weighed less than a pound.

She has since been vaccinated and is receiving treatment for her eye.

“The vet said it's not too bad, it just keeps the swelling down and keeps her comfortable,” said Tytaneck. “She's a fighter, that's for sure.”

Henry says he didn’t get a good look at the vehicle the kitten was allegedly thrown from, but hopes the previous owner smartens up.

“I know it's hard to try and take care of animal especially during a pandemic but there's other ways to get rid of them,” he said.