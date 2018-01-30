

CTV Kitchener





Kitchener city councilors voted Monday against a review that could lead to opening up the city’s stormwater management ponds for public skating.

At the beginning of the month a stormwater pond was dug up due to scheduled maintenance. A family who used the pond as a rink claimed it was done to prevent it from being used recreationally, which the city denied. This prompted Coun. Yvonne Fernandes to bring a motion forward to council asking for a review on the issue.

City staff said the risks are too high to allow wintertime recreational use on its stormwater management facilities due to water level changes underneath the ice, the unpredictable freeze-thaw cycles that could cause the ice to heat more quickly than normal, and other dangers.

The City of Kitchener recently approved an additional $15,000 in outdoor rink maintenance and will look at potentially adding more outdoor rink locations.