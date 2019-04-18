

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener woman has won big playing last week's lottery.

Vanda Moudrak won a guaranteed $1 million prize in the April 13 LOTTO 6/49 draw.

She purchased the ticket at Baltaz Corners on Fischer-Hallman Road in Ayr.

The OLG says that 273 guaranteed millions have been won since 1982, along with 1,370 jackpot wins.

News of the win was released on April 18.

Meanwhile, a Woodstock man scratched his way to a $100,000 prize on an instant crossword.

Michael Schaeffer bought the $5 ticket at Starlight Convenience on Dundas Street in Woodstock.

According to the OLG, the odds of winning a prize on that game are better than 1-4.