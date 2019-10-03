

Stephanie Villella, CTV Kitchener





A woman who found an injured pigeon in downtown Kitchener has taken it under her wing.

Lindsay Thompson saw the bird on a bridge and decided to care for it.

“It was really hunched down, looked like it was in pain," she said. "I actually walked up to it and it allowed me to just pick it up and carry it back to the car. So that’s how I knew something wasn’t right."

She took the bird home, who she named Pidge, to nurse it back to health.

Thompson also brought Pidge to the vet. It was diagnosed with mites and an injured wing, making it unable to fly.

Pidge belongs to a pigeon racing group in Ontario.

“So I contacted their directory, they gave me the phone number of the owner and I never heard anything back from them,” Thompson said.

The Pioneer Racing Pigeon Club says Pidge isn’t one of its birds, but adds that it’s common for birds to get hurt or lost during a race and owners should never abandon them.

“We frown really badly on that because that’s not what we promote," said Ryan Zonnekeyn of the Pioneer Racing Pigeon Club. "Safety for the sport, for the animals. They have big hearts and you’ve got to respect that.”

It’s Pidge’s big heart that Thompson says she’s grown to love.

She plans to start a GoFundMe to help cover medical costs for Pidge.

And she said she may even get the bird a mate.